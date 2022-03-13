The Government of Canada is funding business growth in the heart of Winnipeg

honorable Daniel Vandal– Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for economic development Canada Today, the Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency announced an investment of $962,000 to support two breweries in downtown Winnipeg. These funds are awarded under the Business and Productivity Growth Program and will support the growth of this business.

These two companies, Little Brown Jug and Nonsuch, are brewing new ideas to increase their capabilities, improve their operations and bring flavor to Manitoba to new markets. Companies like this benefit from government support Canada Reaching new heights by improving its productivity and competitiveness.

Little Brown Jug Brewing Co. Ltd. Received $400,000 to increase production and improve a quality assurance program, Nonsuch Brewing Co. Ltd. He received $562,600 to expand production and accommodate the canning process. These investments are in line with the government Canada Continuing to promote economic growth in Al Barari through programs and services that help businesses, nonprofits, and communities grow stronger.

quotes

The path that entrepreneurs take to move from dream to reality and thrive is exciting, as it allows them to overcome difficulties and seize new opportunities. At every step of their journey, business owners lay the foundation for their future and the future of their communities. Our government takes pride in helping companies grow their businesses and explore new opportunities here at Winnipeg. This investment helps these companies grow so they can continue to help grow our economy and create good jobs in our city. »

– honorable Daniel Vandal– Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for economic development Canada About the Promoter and Minister Responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

“Little Brown Jug has made early investments to increase production. Funding from PrairiesCan will accelerate this growth by helping us increase our capacity, improve our productivity and further develop our Quality Assurance Lab program. As we grow, we can invest more in our people, our community and our products.”

– Kevin Selish, founder of Little Brown Jug Brewing Co.

Partnership with the Government’s Business and Productivity Growth Program Canada He was instrumental in the growth of our brewery. As a manufacturer and producer, we have great potential to grow our business and expand strategically, but only with the right support. Thanks to the program’s flexibility and financial assistance, our business is years ahead of what it would be without it. »

– Matthew Saborinpresident of Nonsuch Brewing Co.

quick Facts

The Business and Productivity Growth Program (BPG) makes strategic investments in key economic sectors and also supports the development of advanced geo-industrial clusters.

The CPE program supports high-growth companies that develop and produce innovative technologies, goods, or services.

