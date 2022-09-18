One of the pioneers of Mdawaska finalists in a Canadian competition

Vicki Wallace-Goodbot is one of the 21 finalists for the 2022 RBC Canadian Entrepreneurship Awards.

Presented by Women of Influence – which over 28 years has become one of the leading organizations in North America providing solutions for gender equality and the advancement of women in the workplace – the competition aims to recognize, on a national stage, “Canadian entrepreneurs of exception” in a range of domains.

“The RBC Canada Entrepreneurship Awards honor women entrepreneurs across Canada who are gaining attention for their significant contribution to the vitality of local, Canadian or global economies. The awards are given to women entrepreneurs and leaders of non-profit organizations from the three main regions of Canada: East, Central and West,” stated in press release.

This will be the 30th annual showcase of these awards, which will be held on November 23.

21 finalists in different categories. In the case of Ms. Wallace-Goodbot, she represents Eastern Canada in the Excellence category, which aims to highlight the work of an entrepreneur in the country for a good number of years.

Note that more than 10,000 applications have been submitted. Candidates must have a detailed application file. The applications were then evaluated by a jury made up of renowned business leaders, and subjected to a vetting process conducted by KPMG.

The main interested party was clearly surprised to receive such an honor, but had to keep it a secret for a few weeks before the official announcement.

“I think my nomination came from my bank in Edmundston, so it was a surprise to hear that. I couldn’t believe I was a finalist for an award like this, but it is a real honor.”

“Whether I win the award or not, just being honored on the national stage is something I never imagined. I was happy to receive this news.”

Ms. Wallace-Goodbot, also a member of the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, is a co-owner of several businesses located in Edmundston and Moncton, including Truck Stop+.

She did not want to forget the support of her business partners, starting with her partner in life and work, Marco Goodbot.

“Any business owes its success to the entire team and customers who support us.”

According to her, this appointment can have positive repercussions, especially on the position of women in business.

“Having such an appointment certainly affects economic development by making the business environment more attractive to women. It is important that we recognize women across the country.”

“For me, it gives me more motivation to continue in the business world.”

This is only the beginning for Vicki Wallace-Godbout who confirms that she and Marco Goodbout continue to work on creating new companies.

“As an entrepreneur, you always have to innovate and be adventurous in a lot of things.”