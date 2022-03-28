The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $6 million to provide 1,191 rural homes with access to high-speed internet.

governments Canada And theOntario It has partnered to support large-scale fiber optic network projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to 280,000 homes in rural and remote areas of the province. This unprecedented agreement, announce On July 29, 2021, it was completed thanks to a federal and regional investment of more than $1.2 billion. governments Canada And theOntario They are now revealing details of the projects selected under this agreement.

Today’s announcement builds on the progress already made by the government Canada To connect 98% of Canadians with high-speed internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. GovernmentOntario Committed to having a reliable high-speed internet connection in all areas of the province by 2025. As we work to complete post-pandemic recovery and grow the economy, governments across Canada And theOntario Continuing to invest in infrastructure to build more vibrant, competitive and resilient societies through Ontario And across the country.

“We need to bridge the communication gap and make sure every nook and cranny is in theOntario Access to a reliable and high-speed Internet service, Hickson to me Beachville, via Ostrander. The more than $6 million in funding announced today, which will connect 1,191 rural homes across the province, is good news for Ontarians. Investments of this kind create jobs, improve access to health services and e-learning, and facilitate communication between people. Government Canada It will continue to make investments like this in order to achieve its goal of connecting 98% of citizens 2026 and All Canadians by 2030.”

– Minister of Rural Economic Development Mr. Judy Hutchings

“Our government has developed a comprehensive plan to help provide high-speed, reliable internet to all Ontarians by the end of 2025. No one will be left behind. By working with our federal partners and ISPs, we are expanding high-speed internet access to more communities. So, everyone will be able to connect online, whether to access essential health services, get an education, work, start a business, or even connect with loved ones.”

– Minister of InfrastructureOntariohonorable Kinga Surma

“This is great news forOntario. The pandemic has shown us how important high-speed internet access is. Government Canada Understands the need to connect rural and remote areas via Canada, including Ontario. »

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defense. Brian May

This announcement is a major step towards providing a reliable, high-speed internet connection to everyone in Oxford. By doing so, we give our rural residents and businesses the opportunity to participate and thrive in the digital world. »

– MPP for Oxford, Ernie Hardman

quick Facts

The projects announced today are receiving more than $6 million in funding from governments around the world Canada And the Ontario To connect 1,191 rural homes to a high-speed internet Ontario . Internet services will be provided by Execulink Telecom.

And the To connect 1,191 rural homes to a high-speed internet . Internet services will be provided by Execulink Telecom. The Canadian Communication Strategy It aims to provide all Canadians with access to internet speeds of at least 50 Mbps (Mbps) for download and at least 10 Mbps for upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund (FLBU) government Canada It has a budget of $2.75 billion. This fund is designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100% of the population by 2030. The 2030 deadline applies to families who are most difficult to connect.

It has a budget of $2.75 billion. This fund is designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed internet by 100% of the population by 2030. The 2030 deadline applies to families who are most difficult to connect. On July 29, 2021, the partnership Canada – Ontario broadband was announcement. This agreement will connect 280,000 families in Ontario Broadband services through investments totaling $1.2 billion, equally funded by two levels of government.

– broadband was announcement. This agreement will connect 280,000 families in Broadband services through investments totaling $1.2 billion, equally funded by two levels of government. In 2021, the government Ontario Announcing projects across the county, including 6 projects in north me’ Ontario and 17 projects managed exclusively by the province under the Communication Improvement Program in Ontario .

Announcing projects across the county, including 6 projects in me’ and 17 projects managed exclusively by the province under the Communication Improvement Program in . Another government measure Ontario To achieve its goal of complete connectivity in all districts of the province, a New competitive process Led by Infrastructure Ontario, it will connect more homes and businesses in underserved and underserved communities.

To achieve its goal of complete connectivity in all districts of the province, a New competitive process Led by Infrastructure Ontario, it will connect more homes and businesses in underserved and underserved communities. governments Canada And the Ontario Both have committed up to $71 million in partnership withEastern Ontario Regional Network To improve cellular services in Eastern Ontario.

And the Both have committed up to $71 million in partnership withEastern Ontario Regional Network To improve cellular services in Eastern Ontario. Government Ontario invest in Southwest Integrated Fiber Technology Project (in English) To provide more than 58,000 homes, farms and businesses in the Southwest Ontario High speed internet. The province has also invested in high-speed internet projects to improve connectivity in rural areas and north me’ Ontario especially through Heritage Fund Management Company north me’ Ontario And the Next Generation Networks Pilot Program (Einglish).

