The healthier you are, the lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease?

A preliminary study to be presented at the 74th annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in April shows that people in good physical condition are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than people in poor physical condition.

“One of the most interesting findings of this study is that as people improve their physical condition, the risk of Alzheimer’s disease decreases. It’s not all,” says study author Dr. Edward Zamrini, MD, of Veterans Medical Center in Washington, DC, and a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. or nothing.” So people can strive to make incremental changes and improve their physical condition, hopefully with a related reduction in the risk of Alzheimer’s disease later in life.

The study included 649,605 military veterans from the Veterans Health Administration database, with a mean age of 61 years, who were followed for an average of nine years. They did not have Alzheimer’s disease at the start of the study.

The researchers determined the participants’ cardiorespiratory fitness, which is a measure of the body’s ability to transport oxygen to muscles and the muscle’s ability to absorb oxygen during exercise.

Participants were divided into five groups, from least fit to most fit. Fitness level was determined by participants’ performance on the treadmill test. This test measures exercise capacity, which is the maximum amount of physical exertion a person can withstand.

For middle-aged and older people, the best level of fitness can be achieved with brisk walking most days of the week for 2.5 hours or more per week.

The group with the lowest fitness level developed Alzheimer’s disease at a rate of 9.5 cases per 1,000 person-years, compared to 6.4 cases per 1,000 person-years in the group with the best fitness. A person’s years takes into account the number of people involved in the study as well as the time spent in the study.

The rate of the condition decreases with increasing fitness, with an average of 8.5 for the second least fit group, 7.4 for the average group and 7.2 for the second fittest group.

When the researchers took into account other factors that may influence Alzheimer’s risk, they found that people in the fittest group had a 33% lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease than those in the least fit group.

The second most fit group had a 26% lower risk of disease, while the middle group had a 20% lower risk, and members of the second least fit group had a 13% lower risk of disease. The least appropriate group.

“The idea that you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease simply by increasing your activity is very promising, especially since there is no appropriate treatment to prevent or stop the progression of the disease,” says Ms. Zamrini. We hope to develop a simple scale that can be customized so that people can see the benefits that even a small improvement in their fitness can bring.