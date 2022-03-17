The History of Michelle David: The Ray and the Straw

The Minister in charge of Canadian Relations and Canada’s Francophonie, Sonia Label, has strongly denounced the new version of the bill aimed at strengthening the Official Languages ​​Act. It should begin with an examination of conscience.

In an ideal world – or if it were a sovereign – Quebec would have complete jurisdiction over language matters, but it is hard to see how the C-13 Bill, introduced by Jeannette Pettibas Taylor, constitutes a major step back into the world (C-32) that Presented by Melanie Jolie last June.

In general, the French-speaking communities outside Quebec, as well as the Commissioner of Official Languages, considered it progress, even if everyone agreed that it could still be improved.

In contrast to current law, Bill C-13 recognizes that the situation of the French, who are a minority in Canada and North America, is not comparable to that of the English and deserves special attention. Without any illusions, one can only agree to his commitment to “promote equal status and use of the French and English languages ​​within Canadian society.”

Ottawa also takes note of the fact that the Charter of the French Language stipulates that French is “the official language of Quebec”. Not the “sole official language”, as stated in Bill 96, is currently under consideration by the National Assembly, but recognition has been waiting 45 years.

* * * * *

It is certainly unfortunate that Ottawa refuses to subject private companies under federal jurisdiction to Bill 101, as required by Law 96. Even the Liberal Party of Quebec is not opposed to a province alone that sets the rules of the game in terms of business language.

Since these companies will still be free to choose between the Official Languages ​​Act and Bill 101,me Label is right in saying that they prefer the one whose provisions are less restrictive, that is, the former, even if many firms, especially among the largest, have long agreed to comply with the requirements of the latter.

M’s proposals.me Petitpas Taylor, very similar to that of Mme Jolly, however, is an improvement over the existing code. As required by Bill 101, employers are required to demonstrate the need for sufficient knowledge of the English language to make it a condition of employment.

To be consistent, M.me Label should also have denounced a section of Bill C-13 that requires Ottawa to “support sectors essential to the development of French and English-speaking minorities, particularly those related to culture and education – from early childhood through to post-secondary education – and health, justice, employment and immigration, and [de] protection and [de] Strengthen the presence of strong institutions that serve these minorities.” Of course, this would be tantamount to questioning federalism itself, which it is clearly not prepared to do.

* * * * *

In fact, she gives the impression that she is attacking Ottawa to make people forget the flaws of the Bell 96. She prefers to look for the spot in the lady’s eye.me Petipas Taylor, instead of the beam obscuring his vision.

Everyone knows that we cannot count on Ottawa to ensure the defense of the French in Quebec. It is already difficult to prevent it from causing harm. Legault’s government claimed it had styled itself as a fortress, when rather it had to defend itself from being too soft by refusing to extend Bill 101 to include CEGEPs.

The prime minister does not seem to see it abnormal that English-language institutions graduate 52% of Montreal’s university students, while English are only 17% of the population.

The deviation is not limited to the capital. at open letter Posted on Wednesday, Cégep Garneau Professor of Economics, Gabriel Coulombe, confirms the absurd position of Champlain St. They are also French speaking. Find the error!

He explains that the ceiling that the government now intends to impose on English language colleges will simply have the effect of highlighting elitism, which will make them more attractive. “For many students who are accepted into CEGEP in French after being rejected in CEGEP in English, the misperception that their training is of less value.”

Before lecturing Ottawa and claiming new powers, Legault’s government must have the courage to use those at its disposal.

