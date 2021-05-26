The Hurricanes beat the Predators 3–2 in overtime

For the third game in a row, Hurricanes and Nashville Predators had to resort to overtime to determine the winner. After two losses in Nashville, the Hurricanes won a 5-3-2 game, which was played in Carolina.

Matches 3 and 4, which were played in Nashville, ended in overtime. Either way, the Predators won in overtime.

Tuesday night in Raleigh, it was the tornadoes that struck the predators.

Yaakov Trainin opened the scoring for Nashville as he deviated from a Roman Josie point throw, as well as adding a second goal early in the second half.

The Hurricanes responded from the wand of Martin Nicas, who equalized the score on two occasions: in a tough first-period match, and after a superb singles game with just over 7 minutes. In the match.

This goal seemed to give wings to the Hurricanes, who were able to withstand the tough play of the Predators in overtime, before seeing Alexandre Carrier in turn take a penalty to send the two teams up to 4-4.

After 20 seconds with a penalty kick scored by the carrier, Jordan Stahl defeated Gus Saros persistently in front of the net to regain a bounce.

Jordan Stahl’s extra goal in the fifth game was his fourth in the series. READ Decreased pace of housing starts in Canada Photo: Associated Press / Jerry Broome

Saros saved 30 times in the match, while his counterpart Alex Ndelikovic saved 22 of 24 balls in a shot.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday in Nashville. The Predators face elimination, with Hurricanes now leading the 3-2 series.