COVID-19: Very few people who have been vaccinated are still infected | Covid-19 | News | Daily

“Even if the approved vaccines were highly effective,” rare cases of contamination “were expected,” especially before the population’s immunity reached a level sufficient to limit transmission, “states the CDC report.

The study looks at 101 million people who were fully vaccinated in the United States between January 1 and April 30.

A total of 10,262 infections were reported two or more weeks after injections of the second or single dose of FDA-approved vaccines, such as Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Of these injuries, 6,446, or 63% of cases, involved women, and the median age of patients was 58 years.

Of the infected, 2,725 were asymptomatic, 706 had to be hospitalized and 132 died of causes related to COVID-19.

Overall, 0.01% of fully vaccinated people became infected with the virus, 0.0007% of them were hospitalized, and 0.0001% died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of post-vaccination infections is definitely higher, with asymptomatic cases often going undiagnosed.

In 5% of infections, the genome of the virus can be sequenced, indicating that the main pathogenic variant was the first to be identified in the UK, B.1.1.7.

The study was conducted when the United States was facing an outbreak of infection, with nearly 355,000 cases detected in the last week of April, according to the CDC.

“The number of cases of Covid-19 infection, hospitalization and deaths that will be avoided in vaccinated people far exceeds” the number of these rare cases of infection, the study authors noted.

The CDC changed its monitoring of this type of infection in the vaccinated population on May 1, and now only lists severe disease cases and deaths. A decision criticized by some scholars who denounced the loss of essential data.

Approximately 164 million people, or 50% of the US population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 39% have been fully vaccinated.