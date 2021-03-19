The inequality between male and female players was denounced at March Madness

Ali Kirchner, a member of Stanford University’s women’s team, posted photos of the men’s and women’s training rooms during the tournament on Instagram. While players are enjoying a massive fully equipped gymnasium, players have only 12 dumbbells at their disposal, as you can see.

These women, she wrote, desire and deserve the same opportunities. In a year defined by the struggle for equality, there is an opportunity to have a conversation and get better.

Several WBNA players, including Alysha Clark, Sue Bird (A new window) , The NCAA reaction was severely criticized.

Lack of respect , Confirmed Las Vegas player Ace Agen Wilson (A new window) .

Many NBA players, including all-star Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry (A new window) , They’ve also reached out to defend NCAA players.

We cannot tolerate this. They deserve more Sent Keri Irving from Brooklyn Nets.

NCAA vice president for women’s basketball Lyn Holzman spoke of the lack of space to explain the situation.

Oregon Dukes player Sedona Prince, however, posted a video showing the available and unused space. As of Friday morning, his video has been viewed more than 6.2 million times.

During a press conference on Friday, Lynn Holzman, who has played herself in the NCAA, spoke The elephant in the room He assured that the changes would take place quickly.

March Madness is a 68-team tournament that aims to identify the best college basketball team in the United States. This year, it’s being introduced in Indianapolis, through April 5.

The first round of the women’s competition features 64 teams and takes place in San Antonio, Texas.