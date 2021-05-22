The Jordanian minister announces the 2021 quota for the Atlantic mackerel

Ottawa, ONMay 21, 2021 / CNW / – Fisheries and Oceans Canada

On the east coast to Canada, Atlantic mackerel plays an important role in local economies as a recreational or commercial fishery or as fishing bait. It is also an important food source for many species, including tuna and Atlantic cod. Unfortunately, the number of mackerel fish of spawning age is at an all-time low. Immediate steps must be taken to preserve and restore the population.

Today, the Canadian Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and Coast Guard, mr Bernadette Jordan, Announced a total permitted catch (TAC) of 4,000 tons for commercial mackerel fisheries in the Atlantic Ocean in Canada Atlantic and Quebec, down 50% compared to last year. In order to ensure that all fleets have fishing opportunities, the quota will be divided into equal quantities. The first is announced now and the second will be available later this summer. Science shows that by implementing this level of TAC, biomass has a 64% chance of an increase by the next stock valuation in 2023.

To make her decision, the Secretary examined the findings of the 2021 Atlantic Mackerel Stock Assessment, which confirms that the hatchery stock biomass is at the lowest level ever observed. It also took into account the economic importance of the stock, which had a total value of $ 10.7 million in 2018. Reducing commercial catches will help support stock growth over time, while allowing fishers and local communities to generate income from these important fisheries.

The minister also announced that new regulations for Atlantic recreational mackerel hunting will come into effect on May 26, 2021, to provide more protection for the stock. The new regulations will impose – for the first time – restrictions on the number of mackerel caught, and set open and close dates for recreational fishing. In recent years, fisheries and oceans Canada Established a number of administrative measures to support the rebuilding of the Atlantic mackerel stock. The administration strengthened measures to protect spawned fish, and improved monitoring and reporting of catches. In 2019, the administration reduced the total allowable catch by 20%.

Fisheries and oceans Canada Continue to actively review the management system of Atlantic mackerel. The department will continue to work with the United States to define common conservation goals, and will further strengthen monitoring and reporting on this important stockpile.

“This is a difficult decision that has economic implications for commercial fishers and their societies, but the science is clear – stronger measures must be taken to rebuild the mackerel stock in the Atlantic. We hope that this decision will lead to stock growth over the next two years, as the scientific model shows. However, if not. The biomass of spawning stocks increases over the next two years, so we are likely to move towards a commercial shutdown of the Atlantic mackerel fisheries. I realize that many fishers are dependent on this catch, and we will continue to work with them and with fishing groups across the Atlantic over the next two years to ensure the best possible outcome. For the stock and all involved. “

Atlantic mackerel bait hunting, recreational hunting and fishing for food, social and festive purposes will continue in 2021.

Changes to The Atlantic Fisheries Regulations 1985 It will take effect on May 26, 2021. The revised regulations will set a daily limit of 20 mackerel ownership per person in recreational fisheries, set a minimum holding size of 26.8 cm, and close recreational fisheries from January 1 to January 31. March every year,

The Atlantic Mackerel Restoration Plan has been published online, and will be updated to reflect recent stock valuation and new management actions in 2021 to support stockpile rebuilding.

In 2020, the total permitted catch for these fisheries was 8000 tons.

