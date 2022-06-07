The largest factory in the world is three times the size of Manhattan

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:30 – the largest plant in the world was discovered. It has a range of about 180 kilometers and will be at least 4,500 years old. The plant is called Australian Posidonia, and it spreads across much of Shark Bay, Australia.

Three times the island of Manhattan

The plant is not only unique in terms of its size, which is estimated to be about three times the size of Manhattan. It contains twice as many chromosomes as its peripheral counterparts, making it polyploid. This type of plant often survives in harsh conditions and can continue to grow if left undisturbed.

Behind this massive discovery are researchers from the University of Western Australia and Flinders University located in the coastal city of Adelaide. They estimate that this type of plant has a growth rate of about 35 cm per year. So it would have taken 4,500 years to reach its current size.

Image source: Sahira Bell | University of Western Australia

Survive without reproducing

Scientists conducted a series of experiments in Shark Bay to understand how the plant survives and how it manages to thrive in such harsh conditions. In fact, it can withstand significant changes in temperature, salinity and luster. These conditions can generally be too stressful for most plants.

Another interesting fact: they are largely sterile and live despite not breeding. So its longevity is surprising. These plant species have actually reduced genetic diversity, which is necessary to deal with environmental changes.

على مر السنين ، أصبح النبات موطنًا للعديد من الأنواع البحرية ، مثل الدلافين والسلاحف وسرطان البحر والأسماك.

مع ال معلومة من جامعة غرب استراليا.

