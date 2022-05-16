The last video club in Abitibe-Tmiscaming closes its doors

Soon there will be no more video clubs in the Abitibe-Tmiscaming scene. A true page of history is transformed as the Ciné Vidéo Club de Rouyn-Noranda goes on sale on Monday.

The video store supervisor, Nathalie Fillion, explains that several factors led to the decision to close.

The epidemic has hit a lot. Netflix and the company too. There is a lot of everything at the same time. And staff shortages also have a lot to do with this. The owner did not want to lose any more money specify.

Video Club Rowan Noranda Film Supervisor Natalie Fillion. Photo: Radio Canada/Andre Udette

In recent years, the company has tried to diversify its sources of income by adding a department of toys and bulk organic products.

Traffic in the gaming section has decreased significantly with the pandemic. People demand a lot from Amazon. We’ve seen the repercussions of that with our post office. Lots of people were coming to pick up the package they ordered online mentions Natalie Fillion.

The Ciné Vidéo Club closes its doors in Rouyn-Noranda. Photo: Radio Canada/Andre Udette

The Canada Postal Service point located in the store can be moved to another location in downtown Rouen-Noranda.

Crown is assessing its capabilities.

The Canada Post counter has been set up in the Ciné Vidéo Club building. Photo: Radio Canada/Andre Udette

The final closing date for the store has not yet been set. Management wants to wait and see how the liquidation sale goes.

The video clubs La Sarre and Amos also ceased operations last year.