The legal battle over Fortnite between Epic Games and Apple continues and could last at least five years

Here’s a legal battle whose main losers are Fortnite fans caught between the lines of one another.

Last action, Apple just banned the game Fortnite from the App Store. This means that new users will not be able to download the popular game on iPhone or other Apple devices.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney posted a series of messages on Twitter saying that the appeal process could continue for another five years.

Fans who have already downloaded the hugely popular multiplayer shooter on their iOS device can continue to play, but they will not receive updates anymore.

In the App Store, iPhone, and iPad apps section, all you can find are Skin Makers for the game. The macOS version is only bootable at version 13.40 for those who have downloaded it.

By taking a side tour of Epic Games, it is possible to download the macOS version of this game from their site, as well as all compatible games using the Epic Games Launcher app. Installing Fortnite requires 44.6 GB of storage space.

Epic Games Contact methods to get the game Fortnite

Fortnite was initially removed from the Apple App Store last year for violating its policies by launching its own in-app payment system (Inside the app).

Apple takes a 30% commission on all in-app purchases, but the Epic Games payment system has been trying to get around that rule. An action that sparked a legal battle led by Epic Games condemning the monopoly status created by Apple through its App Store.

In September, a US court ruled that Apple could not prevent app developers from directing users to third-party payment options.

But the judge also said that Epic had failed to prove that Apple had an illegal monopoly. Both Apple and Epic have appealed their case due to their dissatisfaction with this decision.

It shows just how much the battle against the App Store is heating up in a few days, and how willing Apple is to defend its commission system. In this regard, this 30% commission is built into the heart of Apple’s business model. Billions of revenue are at stake.

In addition, the free apps and games do not pay any percentage to Apple, which in turn takes care of the marketing.

One thing is for sure, and it’s a major test on the question of the app and game platforms of giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon. And legal battles won’t end with Epic Games winning or losing, others will follow.