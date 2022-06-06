Your Mac will get closer to the iPhone and take inspiration from Gmail

Apple has revealed that the next version of its Mac operating system will be called macOS Ventura. This version of macOS has a lot of features along with some improvements, including a Stage Manager that helps manage open windows.

As expected, the new macOS Ventura is an improvement of the Mac operating system. It’s clear that macOS 13 will not revolutionize your use of Mac. If you only kept this new version Allows iPhone cameras to be used in webcam… It’s a shame, because there is so much to say.

iPhone webcam

” Thanks to the strength of continuityApple explains. Your Mac can automatically recognize and use your iPhone’s camera when it’s nearby — without having to unlock or select it.It’s true that a demo can make you smile with this photo. We wish Apple had equipped older Macs with better cameras…but you can also use the iPhone’s ultra-wide camera to enable office view, which simultaneously displays the user’s face and a top view of the desktop. Practice.

Stage manager to help messy people

Apple has also upgraded the interface dedicated to opening windows, as it is called Training Manager. This feature automatically organizes open applications and windows so that users can focus on their work and see everything at a glance.

The current window is displayed prominently in the center and, as you can see above, other open windows are shown on the left side so that one can switch between tasks quickly and easily. Users can also group windows together when working on specific tasks or projects that require different applications. This new functionality has been added to Mission Control and Spaces, while the shortcut bar at the bottom of the screen continues to be simplified. And finally… This function is compatible with external monitors.

It’s a job for me, which always has an amazing Bronx color on my screen: a theater manager to open and manage multiple apps together, depending on the group. The offer is clearer. #wwdc2 pic.twitter.com/yhdHwOH4Tr – Melinda Davan Solas (@Melinda_DS) 6 June 2022

Function Handoff is now in FaceTime. Basically, you can start a FaceTime call on your iPhone and easily transfer it to another nearby Apple device.

Apple promised us Safari is lighter and safer… mais la fonction la plus marrante est une nouvelle façon puissante pour les utilisateurs de naviguer ensemble : avec les groupes d’onglets partagés, les amis, la famille et les sites collègues peuvent partager féles leurs sré ques rés safari Live. So you can browse the web as if you were all working on the same Google Docs document.

By the way, Safari also supports files passkeys (security key). No more passwords Apple integrates unique digital keys that stay on the device and are never stored on a web server, simplifying sign in with Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync across Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV with encryption comprehensive.

Gmail mail copy

If you use the Mail app, Apple has improved the search system to provide more relevant, accurate, and comprehensive results. Mail will fetch your recent emails, contacts, documents, photos, and more, all before you start typing. You’ll also be able to schedule emails and even unsend them after hitting send… Mail now detects if things like an attachment or recipient have a missing copy of their message.

There are also reminders to go back to a message at a specific date and time, as well as automatic suggestions to follow up on an email if there’s no response. In short, mail looks like Gmail.

New, more powerful and practical spotlights

The search built into macOS, Spotlight for Intimate, has also been redesigned. You can now find pictures in your picture library, system-wide, and on the web. Spotlight searches photos by location, people, scenes, or objects, and Live Text lets you search by text within photos. As with Siri, you can even start a timer, create a new document, or launch a shortcut.

Finally, Spotlight now includes rich results for artists, movies, actors, and TV shows, as well as business and sports.

That’s not all… The weather and clock apps, those on the iPhone, are optimized for Mac. A lot of other smaller changes like beautifying the settings menus, Apple promises that this new interface will be easier to navigate and should come close to the operating system of the iPhone and iPad.

There are also developments on the side metal 3…a little hope for Macophile fans who dream of playing with their devices.

Availability and compatibility

The beta version of macOS Ventura is available to developers through the Apple Developer Program starting today. A public beta will be available in July at beta.apple.com. As for the final version, it will be available this fall as a free software update.

As you can see, the compatibility was limited:

2017 and newer iMacs;

MacBook Air 2018 onwards;

MacBook Pro 2017 and later;

Mac Pro 2019;

2018 and newer Macs;

2017 MacBook.

Thus, all Macs from 2015 and 2016 are out of the gameApple has restricted access to its new operating system much more than the previous version.

