The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker: Shigeru Miyamoto Was Against Toon Shading And Wanted “Realistic” Graphics – Nintendo

Zelda It is a license to worship that occupies an important place in the Nintendofer. It is made up of many episodes, all different from each other, all of which have found their place in the hearts of fans. However, it is always the same comedy: each new work is called to do better than the previous one. This is the case again with Zelda Bot 2And the next The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wildis expected Next year on me Nintendo Switch. And so it was, too The Legend of Zelda: Wind Awake when he came out 2003 on me cube game. at that moment , cube game He was in trouble with the PS2 but fans weren’t too concerned, convinced that Nintendo would once again put everyone in agreement with the new Zelda, as was the case with the N64 with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

However, things will not go as planned, because unlike what a certain tech show has seen In Spaceworld 2000 (review here) gave hope, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Awake You will adopt a completely unique and innovative graphic style:shading toonA bold choice that would unleash the passion and infuriate many fans, not understanding how Nintendo could detach from their expectations, turning its stellar license ‘into a cartoon’ despite the company’s difficulty getting rid of its image of ‘condolence to children’.

If at that time Shigeru Miyamoto will spare no effort in publicly defending the technical style of the game, using all arguments to calm and reassure the players, asking them to wait until the game is at hand before judging it; It seems that behind the scenes it was a completely different story. In fact, the show YouTube DidYouKnowGaming Uncover old statements from the series producer, Eiji Onuma (from the magazine Nintendo Dream) which seems to show that in fact, Shigeru Miyamoto He was not at all happy withshading toonEven better, we find out that the development team hid the style from him for a long time, just like the history of the game, and finally put it in front of a fait accompli. Only, until the end of development, Miyamoto would be skeptical,”gnashing of teeth“In front of the visuals and questioning the ability of the game to find its audience. He will also try several times to convince the team to return to the ‘realistic’ style but in the end he will leave the project finished as it is, because given the team responsible for the game, it was necessary Almost 10 years To make Zelda “realistic”.

finally, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Awake It’s a classic today“Shadow Toon” Protects from the ravages of time. As for the players cube gameThey won’t wait Decade to get Zelda In a “realistic” style since then Three years later, The Legend of Zelda: Princess of Twilight will come out cube game and on Wee. But that’s another story…

