Ultras cause chaos at Saputo Stadium

The Ultras, a group of avid CF Montreal fans, caused havoc at Stade Saputo on Saturday in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Charlotte FC.

According to a press release from CF Montreal, issued on Sunday, the amateur group, who regained possession of Division 132 for one game after an absence dating back to September, committed some “unlawful acts,” including in particular the use of unauthorized pyrotechnic materials. authorized, endangering the health and safety of all assembled persons.”

The Ultras were banned from CF Montreal last season, after being accused of several harmful behaviors in their division.

This group, which was vehemently opposed to changing the identity of CF Montreal, which preferred the name “Montreal Impact” and the old logo accompanying it, does not seem to appreciate the efforts of the Montreal Organization, which recently unveiled a new logo. “International Fail” and “Local Brand” were also readable on the handmade signs.

However, CF Montreal appears to be open to continuing open discussions with Ultras.

As a responsible organisation, we are analyzing the situation to fully understand these incidents and continue to work with all fan groups to support and improve the atmosphere at the stadium in a safe environment. Our priority remains the health and safety of everyone.”

The next CF Montreal game will be held at Saputo Stadium only on July 9, as it will travel to the American West in the meantime to face the Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy, respectively.