The Liberal Party demands a recount of the votes in Châteauguay-Lacolle | Canada elections 2021

Elections Canada, which confirms that it detected a potential problem with one of the ballot boxes after the counting was completed, did not give any details.

Since the validation, Elections Canada has become aware of a potential anomaly in results reported for a single ballot box during a prior survey. Canada Elections spokeswoman Natasha Gauthier said.

We have informed the Liberal Party of Canada that they are taking the necessary steps to request a recount as provided by law.

Bloc candidate Patrick O’Hara on Saturday won by a 0.59% margin over outgoing Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan, who was first elected in 2015.

The Liberal Party said it is The important thing is that every vote counts .

The Liberal campaign has full confidence in the provisions of the Canadian Elections Act for results as close as those of Châteauguay-Lacolle Liberal spokesperson Brayden Kelly wrote in a statement to CBC News.

For its part, the Quebecoa bloc indicated that it would not comment on the situation.

Human error in riding Quebec

Electoral Canada said it had earlier discovered another problem with vote counting in the Quebec region.

The Liberals argued that the returning officer scored 410 votes for the Liberal candidate, instead of 40. Typo detected in One of the numbers of the results of an account Elections Canada said during the verification process has been corrected.

It was due to human error Canada Election Books. The typos mentioned above were checked and corrected at that time, just as other typos in data entry were discovered during the validation process. None of these errors changed the results.

Applicants were notified and representatives attended the verification process on September 25. Elections Canada said no other party has yet been asked to conduct the count in other periods, but that it has up to four days after validation to submit an application.