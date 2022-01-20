The mechanical giant has been sold out in Saint-Ambroise

The headquarters of this company is located in Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot, in the region of Centre-du-Québec.

The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Motorized Giant owner of 32 years, André Bouchard, has been looking to sell his business for a few years already. However, he will keep Domaine La Florida, which is right next door.

Domaine de la Florida is located in Saint-Ambroise. Photo: Radio Canada / Rosalie Domis Beaulieu

The new owner, André Lévesque, has no intention of changing the name of Motorized Giant, which has a branch in Saint-Ambroise and another in Saint-Nicolas.

We knew the reputation of the company, because it is not only regional, but also regional. There are sales everywhere in Quebec He said in an interview.

The staff will remain in their places and the previous owner of the premises will ensure the relocation. We think more about hiring than laying off jobs, we want to grow the company Mr. Lévesque added.

Thanks to this acquisition, the general manager of Roulottes AS Lévesque estimates that sales should almost double. It is expected that the total sales of recreational vehicles will reach 2,000 vehicles next year.

Popular RVs

The recreational vehicle sector, like many other sectors, is experiencing difficulties in supply, but delivery times are facing difficulties still reasonable Andrei Levesque said. He believes that the situation should improve in the coming months.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have turned to buying a recreational vehicle in order to enjoy their vacations and the outdoors in a different way.

« In times of pandemic, you have your bathroom, dining room, living room, and your own grounds, so they are confined at all times, if you will, in the middle of nature. » – Quote from Andrei Levesque

Roulottes AS Lévesque has a branch in Saguenay and six others throughout the province.

With information from Melanie Patri