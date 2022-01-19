work, healthContracts, Law/Legal Issues, CFG

Longwill, Quality Control19, 2022 / CNW Telbec/ — Supermax Health Services Canada would like to clarify the circumstances and facts surrounding the decision taken in coordination with the Government of Canada to terminate the two contracts for the supply of nitrile gloves.

From the outset, it is important to specify that the Canadian government has not terminated its commercial relationship with Supermax Health Services Canada and that the Canadian company can still participate in public tenders. Moreover, the import of its own personal protective equipment is not prohibited in Canada.

Remember that Supermax Corp. , and not Supermax Health Services Canada, is the target of allegations of forced labor raised by the US government at its glove-manufacturing facilities in Malaysia. No conclusion has been reached regarding these allegations as a rigorous process of four independent audits is still underway at the affected plants and will continue until the spring of 2022, when Supermax Corp. Audit reports must be submitted to the US government.

Referral of preliminary findings to the Canadian government for auditing

On December 15, 2021, Supermax Health Services Canada provided the Government of Canada with the preliminary results of the first audit conducted by an independent company into the Malaysian facilities of its partner and supplier Supermax Corp.

At the beginning of January 2022, Supermax Corp. publicly stated I have already implemented several modifications and are working hard in order to implement all of the auditor’s recommendations as soon as possible. Furthermore, the process states that these improvements are evaluated by subsequent audits.

Final report on audits of Malaysian facilities

Respecting the integrity of the ongoing process, Supermax Corp. We would like to give the US Government priority access to the final audit report, which will not be available until spring 2022. In light of this opportunity, and to avoid leaving existing contracts pending, the Government of Canada and Health Services Supermax Canada have mutually agreed to terminate contracts for the Malaysian facility-manufactured nitrile gloves.

For its part, Supermax Health Services Canada continues its activities on Canadian soil, in particular the local production of surgical masks at its facilities in Quebec.

About Supermax Health Services Canada

Founded in 2004, Supermax Health Services Canada . is headquartered Longwe It has approximately 40 employees. With its new surgical mask production plant, it aims to boost local supply in Qubec and Canada in personal protective equipment. Health Services Supermax Canada is a member company of the Supermax Berhad Group, located in Malaysia. The Supermax Berhad Group is the second largest manufacturer of disposable gloves in the world and exports its products to more than 160 countries.

