The mid-2012 MacBook Pro 13-inch will soon become obsolete

Apple will declare the mid-2012 13.3-inch MacBook Pro a “legacy” on January 31, according to an internal memo intercepted by Apple. Mac rumors. This is the last step before it becomes permanently outdated: it means that Apple will stop providing compatible parts to Apple Stores and Authorized Service Centers. It will always be possible to get a repair in the event of a breakdown, but within the limits of the available parts: this will therefore be increasingly difficult, up to the complete obsolescence that must be declared in a couple of years. You can refer to the list of old and outdated products on this page.

The mid 2012 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is the last model to feature an integrated CD/DVD drive. It was on sale until October 2016 to provide a more affordable alternative to models with Retina displays, which explains this late obsolescence. It is particularly reliable and offers interesting upgrade possibilities for people who want to replace the optical drive with a second volume. It is a standout model. Its time and about to give it up.