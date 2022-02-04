The most powerful computer in Canada is installed in Quebec

The first innovation zones in Sherbrooke and Bromont will result in $690 million in investments, including $155.7 million in public funds, over the next five years. The multinational corporation IBM plans to deploy “Canada’s most powerful computer” in Estre.

The bill for this new cutting edge game is estimated at $130.7 million. Quebec will financially contribute to this project with a check of $68 million. In return, the American company pledged to make “equivalent” investments in the province.

IBM’s first quantum computer will be installed on Canadian soil at the group’s plant in Bromont. The company has already rolled out similar devices in the United States, Japan, Germany and South Korea.

This IBM project is among several that are expected to be powered by the two new innovation zones that the Legault government announced on Thursday. It was an electoral commitment.

The Quantum Sherbrooke Center will specialize in quantum sciences and technological applications, and the Quebec Technum District will focus on digital technologies, i.e. intelligent electronic systems. The goal is to bring researchers and companies together.

“When we look at research in Quebec […]We are among the best in the world. When we look at search marketing, let’s say the truth, we are among the newest in the world,” Prime Minister François Legault denounced, adding that very few patent filings are made in Quebec each year.

He hopes to change the game with these areas of innovation that could lead to the creation of new flagship ships. I’ve cherished this dream since 2013.

In Sherbrooke, $435 million, including $131 million in state funds, will be used to support companies and educational institutions that already have a deep knowledge of quantum science. The University of Sherbrooke is a leading university in this field.

These funds will be used to support 13 projects, including IBM projects. The latter also takes the lion’s share of public investment ($68 million).

Companies 1QBit, Pasqal and Eidos-Sherbrooke also plan to inject $205 million over the next five years into various growth projects.

As for the Technum Quebec region, in Bromont, the planned investments over the next five years amount to $255 million, of which $24.7 million will come from government coffers. Of this amount, $ 19.5 million will go to the C2MI Center, mainly for the purchase of equipment. This sector is already well known for its knowledge and manpower in the field of smart electronic systems. There are companies such as IBM, Teledyne DALSA and Aeponyx.

Teledyne DALSA has already promised to invest $74 million to improve its production. Aeponyx wants to spend $56 million developing optical microtransformers, and BlackPearl has a $90 million investment in its pipeline.

These are the sites that have been submitted to the Ministry of Economy. Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon hopes to announce two new areas of innovation by the end of June. About thirty projects were submitted to the government. State funds will be managed by non-profit organizations.

Sherbrooke quantique – Quantum science and technological applications

$435 million, of which $131 million is public funds

Technum Quebec – Digital Technologies (Promont)

255 million dollars, of which 24.7 million dollars is from public funds

Source: Quebec government