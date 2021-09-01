The movie “Huts and Indians” in the theater illustrates a struggle over water rights

Indigenous Drew Hayden Taylor hails from Curve Lake First Nation, 170 km northeast of Toronto. One day, an acquaintance, James Whitting, decided to grow wild rice in the rivers near the reserve, thus reviving an important food security tradition for his family.

wild rice, or Manumen in the Ojibwa language, It is still an important food for the Ojibwe, who grow and harvest it in the Great Lakes and the watersheds of Lake Winnipeg. Refers to the Canadian Encyclopedia.

Problem: Cottage owners near Curve Lake First Nation don’t see things the way James Whetung does. Rice growing from the water interferes with boating, fishing or swimming, causes various inconveniences to these owners and reduces the value of their homes.

There is like a battle between the two sides , explains Genevieve Steele, who plays Maureen Paul, the owner of the chalet.

The play, adopting a humorous tone at times, conveys this real discord on stage and allows the audience to question themselves on issues that resonate with the news: food sovereignty, property rights, economic business opportunities on reserves, racism, privileges, etc.

Genevieve Steele hopes that by leaving the stage the audience will want Start having a conversation .

This isn’t a play for repairs, but at least we’re starting to discuss it, or have original characters on stage. , she completes.

Huts and Indians shows at the Watermark Theater September 8-25. The play has also been adapted into a documentary, which was broadcast on CBC Gem (A new window) .