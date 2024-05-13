The musical fusion of Bach and science enlightens the audience

Shen Fanxiu, organist and harpsichordist, and flutist Liu Yi performed at the National Folk Arts Center on Friday. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Renowned organist and harpsichordist and teacher Shen Fanxiu, along with flutist Liu Yi, wowed the audience with a performance of Bach’s Sonata in G Minor for flute and harpsichord at the prestigious National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Friday. The attractive event is entitled When science meets artWith the aim of igniting the passion for science among the public.

The show, co-hosted by the National Polytechnic Center, Beijing Science and Technology Association and Peking University Press, was one of the highlights of Science and Technology Week, leading up to the eighth annual National Science and Technology Workers’ Day on May 30.

Peking University Press unveiled its latest collection of scholarly books at the National Book Center on Friday. [Photo provided to China Daily]

During the event, distinguished paleontologist and Chinese Academician of Sciences Xu Degan, a geologist known for translating Darwin’s seminal works, spoke. On the origin of species into Chinese, and exchange ideas about the translation process. He emphasized the essential relationship between science and art, citing Darwin’s deep appreciation for music, especially the works of Mozart and Beethoven, along with his love of literature, William Shakespeare, and the visual arts.

Shaw delighted the audience by reading excerpts from it On the origin of species In Chinese, emphasizing the harmonious relationship between scientific research and artistic expression.

In addition, Peking University Press has unveiled its extensive collection of books, including the largest selection of translations of classic scientific literature, further enriching the intersection of science and culture for enthusiasts and scholars alike.