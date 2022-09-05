The mysterious disappearance of a teacher while jogging: a suspect accused of kidnapping

A man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of a Memphis teacher while jogging on Friday morning.

“Cleuta Upston, 38, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering of evidence,” the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department said in a tweet.

Elisa Fletcher has not been located at this time. MPD investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue to search for Ms. Fletcher. – Memphis Police Department (@MEM_PoliceDept) 4 September 2022

Elisa Fletcher, 34, was running around 4:30 a.m. Friday when an unknown person approached her, CNN reports.

Police earlier said she was forced into a medium-sized dark SUV and was removed from the scene.

The suspect was arrested after a vehicle that had been searched since Friday was discovered by police in connection with Elisa Fletcher’s disappearance, according to CNN.

Pictures posted on social media by the Memphis Police Department show a young woman running in a neighborhood near the University of Memphis.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink tracksuit and purple jogging pants, according to a police warning issued last Friday.

CrimeStoppers’ CEO said in a statement obtained by CNN that the kindergarten teacher’s damaged cell phone was found near the location of the alleged kidnapping.

The young woman has not yet been found and the investigation is still ongoing, according to a Twitter post from the Memphis Police Department.