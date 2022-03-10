The new Gmail interface: How to activate it

As expected, Google is changing the Gmail interface to make messaging more comfortable. You can use the new regulation now before it goes public in a few weeks.

[Mise à jour le 10 mars 2022 à 17h30] gmail gets a makeover. The interface of Google’s messaging service, which has changed relatively little in recent years, is undergoing a redesign to better integrate other services of the American giant, in particular Chat, Meet and Space. As Google explains in his blogIt’s not about revolutionizing the overall environment of Gmail, it’s about giving it a bit of liveliness with a touch of modernity, while improving its working environment. Small changes also bring the interface and functionality of the Microsoft-approved messaging model to its Outlook.com service. It should also be noted that this reorganization concerns only the web version of the service, which is the version used on a computer with an Internet browser. The Gmail mobile application, developing in parallel but independently, is based on another “compact” interface, designed for “vertical” viewing on the screens of smartphones and tablets.

What changes in Gmail?

There’s nothing fancy about Gmail’s new look. The organization and presentation of messages remains unchanged. The novelties are in the integration of other services. So far, the Hangouts app, instant messaging, is limited to a small area that’s been renamed Discussions at the bottom left of the interface. And the google Meet, the video conferencing tool, manifests itself through a simple link. With the new interface, new buttons appear in a column placed to the left of the window. Chat, for instant messaging, Meet and even Space, the tool that allows you to quickly share a link, video or document with a group of contacts, thus easily finding their place in Gmail for direct access. In addition, these buttons are decorated with a notification badge as soon as an event occurs (invitation to a chat or video conference, new email, etc.).

© Google

When will the Gmail interface change?

Since February 8, Google has been inviting its users to try out the new version of Gmail in order to get a clearer idea of ​​how it works. If you don’t like it, you can always go back to the interface you know today. Starting in April, the new interface will be offered by default to all Gmail users. Again, it will be possible to return to the current form through a setting in the Gmail settings. However, at the end of the second quarter of 2022, all users will have to adopt – and accept – the new interface, with no possibility of returning.

© Google

Who is affected by the new Gmail interface?

Almost everyone will be able to adopt the new Gmail interface. Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus as well as G Suite Basic or Business users. Only Google Workspace Essentials users are excluded – for now, at least.

The American has started rolling out the new Gmail interface. You can actually activate it… provided you make a simple modification. Here’s how to access it.

► Open gmail from your usual web browser and log in to your account. Click on sprocket at the top right of the interface. The quick setup menu is expanded. At this point, two possibilities may arise. The option to access the new Gmail interface is displayed or absent.

If the new Gmail interface option is present

► Simply click on the link Try the new Gmail view.

In the dialog that appears, click the button refresh.

► The Gmail page is then reloaded. A floating window explains the changes made to the interface. Click on Yes And enjoy the new environment.

If the new interface option is missing

► Click on the link See all parameters from the list Quick Installation.

► On the page that appears, click on the tab Chat and get acquainted.

► Among the proposed options, check the box google chat.

► Click Yes in the pop-up dialog and then the button Saving changes.

► Your inbox page is being reloaded. Click again on sprocket To expand the list Quick Installation. This time, that’s it, the link to take advantage of the new Gmail offer is there. All you have to do is click on it.

Not satisfied with the new interface? You can go back and forth to the show you knew up until then. However, beware, Google will activate its new design by default next April, and it will be mandatory until the end of the second quarter of 2022.

► Click sprocket To expand the list Quick Installation. To return, click on the link Return to the original Gmail view.

► A dialog pops up. Describe why you want to go back and validate. The Gmail page is reloading. Find the classic interface.