ALG D-16: Benito as reinforcement? The attacker speaks

Two weeks before the first round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Djamel Belmadi has not yet announced the list of players previously called up. However, names that will boost certain sectors of the national team have been announced by the media. Among these candidates, Mohamed Benito.

The author of a prolific season with Al Wakra, Mohamed Benito, may surprise Djamel Belmadi, who is preparing for a double confrontation against Cameroon. The attacker does not decrease, these are the numbers that testify. The former ES Setif scored no less than 17 goals in 27 matches with the Qatari club in all competitions. Top scorer and decisive pass against Al Rayyan last Saturday, He participated in qualifying his team in the Prince Cup semi-finals.

“You always have to be ready!”

The current third-placed player in the Qatar Stars League could be at the forefront of Algeria’s inept attack against the opponent’s cages. To that end, Benito says he’s ready to take over as top scorer, should the Greens be called up by the next deadline.

“Every Algerian player aspires to be part of the national team. I do my best and the coach is watching. I hope to be called up for the play-off matches.”He was fired in a telephone interview obtained by the media AlNahar Channelbefore continuing. “Are you ready for the match against Cameroon? You should always be ready and seize all the opportunities that arise at any time. I hope to get my chance and be part of the group that will challenge Cameroon.”

As a reminder, Algeria is two games away from its fifth participation in the final stage of the World Cup. Djamel Belmadi’s men have to get rid of the Indomitable Lions, on a fixed double date, on March 25th in Jaboma one way and on the 29th of the same month in Blida for the return stage.

