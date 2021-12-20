The next three Canadian matches have been postponed

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players’ association have chosen to postpone all matches between the Canadian and American teams due to the COVID-19 surge on Sunday.

This includes all meetings scheduled through December 23 and notably affects three clashes with the Montreal Canadiens.

Concretely, this means that CH will not leave for the New York area on Monday. He was scheduled to face the Islanders (Mon), Rangers (Wednesday) and Demons (Thursday).

Nine other duels are also affected by this action by the NHL and the Players Association.

As of Sunday, twenty teams in the Bettman Arena had at least one player infected with the COVID-19 virus. The Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames all saw their activities halted until the return of the Christmas holidays.

Meanwhile, the NHL and the Players Association indicated that they are actively discussing the players’ participation in the upcoming Olympics and that they intend to make a decision in the coming days.

27 matches have been postponed so far due to the virus, not counting the 12 matches involved in the latest announcement.