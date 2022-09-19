As long as they win, they are not afraid to deal with problem issues.

After failing to go far in the playoffs in two consecutive years (2019-20 and 2020-2021), the Edmonton Oilers made some changes to their roster.

The big plus came last year in the middle of the season, when they seized the opportunity with controversial Evander Kane. The latter, as I recall, was at the coreat least 59 A stupid story (maybe I’m exaggerating a little), but that didn’t stop Ken Holland from giving him a second chance with his signature at the end of the season.

We immediately understood that in Edmonton we wanted to win at any cost by briefing Conor McDavid with the best potential players. And in the end… the strategy worked, as the Oilers made it to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Colorado Avalanche, and Kane was one of the reasons hiding behind his team’s successes.

He still had 13 goals (and 17 points) in 15 playoffs. Whether we like it or not is nothing.

Evander Kane’s redemption story was completed last July, after Kane signed a four-year contract that earns him $5.125 million annually.

However, Ken Holland didn’t finish the controversial players out there. If the recipe is good…why change the ingredients?

This morning we learned that Jake Virtanen has been offered an invitation to the team camp that will start in the coming days.

Remember, the former Canucks was charged in January with sexual assault in connection with an incident in a hotel room in downtown Vancouver in September 2017, but was found not guilty at the end of July.

Virtanen improved significantly in the KHL last year, having been shown in Vancouver.

After signing Evander Kane, who has become an NHL outcast, the Oilers file a professional trial for Jake Virtanen, whose last contract has been terminated because he was facing sexual assault charges (he was found not guilty in July). https://t.co/rScMBeCbAC – Raphael Gilmette (@raphael_SRC) September 19, 2022

I have no objection to signing the player, because the potential is in Virtanen’s case. The previous first-round pick never lived up to expectations, having just celebrated his 26th birthday.

But, what I realized… is that Ken Holland doesn’t care much about his team’s image, as long as he can win games and create chances for his club. Lifting the Stanley Cup.

Is he wrong at this level? Your turn to judge.

I believe that everyone deserves a second chance in life. Virtanen was eventually found not guilty. But the story is different in the case of Evander Kane. I get the impression that the latter had many second chances…

But good. If it helps Mzetri get to the next level, that’s good for them.

Many of

– Season preview in QMJHL:

Back to work today. Some articles of interest to me during my absence: First: The Status of Forces Tweet embed. https://t.co/iqhCsCoeVK – JF Factory (@jfplante_Droit) September 19, 2022

– Give!

shout at Tweet embed To run an excellent tournament this weekend. I’ve been to many people, and they tend to be very hectic, but the sword did a great job. – Mark Dumont (@MarcPDumont) September 19, 2022

Denis Coudrey and Eric Dohemy spoke about Conservative Party sporting issues during the election campaign. [BPM Sports]

– Sebastien Joule will have a column on the airwaves of BBM Sports, every Saturday morning. [Rumeursdetransaction]

– Normal.