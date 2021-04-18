The Ottawa Titans’ debut has been delayed until 2022

The Frontier League announced Saturday night that Ottawa, as well as the Trois-Riviere Eagles, will not participate in the circuit activities this summer. The Quebec team will be formed, led by the Director of Capitales de Québec, based in the United States.

It will consist of Titans and Eagles Canadian players as well as contract capitals players.

It wasn’t an easy decision, but we think it’s the right one Reagan Katz, vice president of Titans, said in a statement. [Nous] We will immediately dedicate our efforts to beat the pandemic and prepare for the 2022 season.

Non-Canadian Titans contract players will be available for all 13 US teams in a special draft on April 22.

Those who have purchased season tickets for Titans Season 1 will receive additional information regarding their tickets in the coming weeks.

The return of professional baseball to Ottawa was announced in September 2020, thanks to a partnership between Sam Katz, a Winnipeg businessman and president of Goldeyes, and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG).