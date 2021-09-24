The Burundian community in Canada is proud of the election of Ariel Kayabaga

Ariel Kayabaga is the first black woman from Burundi to sit in the House of Commons.

We were all touched, happy and proud to see her make history says Martin Saboshimic, president of the Canadian Burundian Alliance (ABC).

We are very proud of her, her rise is extraordinary. She is a woman with potential. Quote from:Martin Saboshimic, President of the Burundi Alliance in Canada.

Pride shared by Odis Ndayishimi, president of the Burundian community in Windsor.

It is a relief to have a member of my community elected to represent Canadians in Parliament. , He said.

The Burundian community has mobilized all its resources to support Ms. Kayabaga, especially in her constituency in West London.

ABC in particular on its Facebook page called on all of its members to invest financially and morally in its campaign.

We have supported her in every possible and acceptable way. She was encouraged to give advice, help her as a volunteer to explain what she would do to the community. , says Jean-Baptiste Ntacoma, a West London resident.

inspiring model

For members of the Burundian community, Ms. Kayabaga is also a good example for young people, especially those with an immigrant background.

Our greatest pride is that it inspires an entire generation. Above all, it gives hope to parents with immigrant backgrounds and our children will see that anything is possible. Explains Ms. Sabushimike, CBA President.

Mr. Natakuma has followed Ariel Kayabaga’s journey closely. For him, the key to success lies in work.

No matter where you come from, the color or who you are, you can take a step forward. she [ Arielle Kayabaga] As a refugee, yet able to represent an entire inclusive community , do you think.

Ariel Kayaba came to Canada as a refugee at the age of ten. She entered politics after her university studies.

At 28, she became London’s first black female city councilor in the 2018 mayoral election.