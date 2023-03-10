The popular Mediterranean paradise is suffering from a “bone-breaking fever”. Authorities warn of the dangers

The Spanish authorities have issued a warning to tourists planning a summer holiday in Ibiza. On one of the Balearic Islands, there is a risk of contracting dengue fever, which is transmitted by mosquitoes. The disease is also known as “break-bone fever” because of the intense pain it can cause.

Since last August, at least six German tourists have contracted the virus in Ibiza. The first person to test positive for dengue was a 27-year-old mother who had spent a week-long vacation on the island with her partner and one-year-old daughter, according to the portal. Sky News.

All three family members showed symptoms such as fever, joint pain, and rash. Just two months later, another German family of three who had visited the same area had suspected dengue fever.

Currently, the risk of contracting dengue in Ibiza is considered low. However, from May to November, the authorities decided to declare a medium risk of infection, he writes The Independent.

Dengue mainly occurs in warm and humid parts of the world, such as Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and Central and South America. Vectors include mosquitoes, including the species Aedes albopictus, found throughout the Spanish Mediterranean, the Balearic Islands and some inland areas of northern Spain.

In most cases, a person does not even notice that they have the disease. If symptoms appear, it is usually four to ten days after the bite of an infected mosquito. It often resembles the flu. These include high fever, severe headache, joint pain, nausea, and rash. However, in some more severe cases, patients may experience such pain that they feel as if their bones are breaking. This is why the disease is also called “bone fracture fever”.

