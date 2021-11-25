The pre-season tournaments for the Australian Open are back!

It’s not news to anyone that the pandemic, border closures and varying immunization rates have posed a formidable challenge Tournament Director Craig Tilley said.

That’s why we waited as long as possible to ensure optimal conditions for players and amateurs, in as many places as possible. , he added.

The men’s ATP Cup event, won this year by a tough Russian team led by Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, kicks off the season on January 1 in Sydney.

It will be followed the following week by the Sydney Classic, a joint WTA/WTA event.

In Melbourne, three tournaments – two WTA and one ATP tournament – will be held from January 3-9, ahead of the international tournaments, which begin on January 17 in Melbourne. All players will need to be vaccinated to participate.

It is extremely important to have the best players in the world competing across the country, to inspire the next generation of players and increase interest and enthusiasm for our sport. Craig Tilly added.

The opening schedule for the 2021 season had been delayed several times due to the pandemic.

All preparatory events took place in Melbourne, where the players were quarantined at the hotel for 14 days.

Sydney and Adelaide are back on the competition schedule in 2022, unlike Brisbane, Perth or Auckland in New Zealand.