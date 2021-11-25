Appointed Mario Wilfried Limoges as the delegate of Quebec in Chicago

MONTREAL – Legault’s government has appointed a new delegate from Quebec to Chicago, United States.

Mario Wilfried Limoges will begin his new duties from December 6th. The latter was an assistant deputy minister in the Ministry of Economy and Innovation.

Mr. Limoges will succeed Martin Héber, who has been called in to perform the same tasks elsewhere. She was appointed as the Quebec delegate in New York last August. This economist was particularly well known to the public as the Senior Vice President and spokesperson for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

As for Mr. Limoges, he was also the Director General of the Local Development Center of La Haute Yamasca from 2002 to 2008.

He also held the position of General Manager of Société zoologique de Granby inc. and Amazoo from 1996 to 2000 and was a director of the Agricultural Producers Association in the past.

This is the third appointment of a Quebec delegate abroad since the end of the summer. On October 27, the Quebec government also announced the appointment of former banker Laine Revard to the position of Quebec’s General Delegate in London, United Kingdom.

She was the last in her new position since Monday.