HP Pavilion 17-cd2091nf Gaming Laptop Priced at €-534 on Black Friday

Black Friday has finally arrived and there are deals to be had, but if you want a chance to get a great gaming PC, this might be your last chance. On Cdiscount, discover an amazing drop in your HP Pavilion 17-inch laptop, dropping from €1412.56 to €877.99, or a reduction of €534!

Technical Features

Processor: Intel Core i5 (11th generation)

RAM: 8 Go

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Stock: 512 Go

Runtime: up to 4.75 hours

Weight: 2.46 kg

Why choose the HP Pavilion 17 inch computer?

The powerful HP Pavilion 17-cd2091nf PC is equipped with an 11th generation i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, allowing it to ensure optimum fluidity whatever the use. Whether you want to use it for internet browsing, online gaming or for office automation, it will be the perfect ally.

Enjoy a 17-inch Full HD IPS display with 144Hz overclocking for smooth gaming and fast SSD storage that improves responsiveness. In terms of connectivity, the Pavilion has multiple USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a headphone and microphone jack, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port.