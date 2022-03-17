The public is invited to cook at the Edmonton Library

In this room on the second floor, participants will learn new skills and have hands-on experiences in cooking, nutrition and eco-friendly living.

The facility is a mixture of home and commercial cooking. It is designed with city leaders and will allow people access to high quality equipment.

The 195-square-meter kitchen will provide Edmonton residents with access to high-quality professional equipment. Photo: Radio Canada / Lunan Charpentier

According to Tina Thomas, general manager of customer experience at Edmonton Public Library, having a kitchen in a library means learning.

What we have seen is that there is a decline in knowledge about nutrition, food and cooking as you say.

So it made sense to us […] For a place where people can come and learn about cooking, nutrition and sustainability, and opportunities to build a community around food.

Tina Thomas says the courses are for everyone, especially beginners.

What we hope to do is inspire people to take more interest in food, cooking and nutrition as you say.

Sherry Norton has benefited from learning from her two sons who have cooked new recipes as part of a Stanley A. Milner Library class throughout the pandemic. Photo: Radio Canada / Hugo Levesque

Sherry Norton’s two sons have taken online cooking lessons offered by the library during the pandemic.

were able to learn practical skills, including handling food, [l’importance] Measure and follow trends, learn basic chemistry while truly learning what makes cooking successful as you say.

The boys got to try new recipes, things they would never have tried, and our family benefited from their delicious efforts. she adds. Boost their confidence.

According to her, it is great that you now have equipment, especially for people who do not have a place to cook at home.

Free and paid courses will be offered online and in person. Photo: Radio Canada / Lunan Charpentier

Edmonton Mayor Amargit Sohey believes that a public kitchen will create a sense of belonging among Edmonton residents. Libraries were for him an “inclusive, welcoming and warm place” and he hopes that this will also be the case for the residents.

The kitchen will also be provided for people who want to start their own business, but do not have the necessary space and resources. Cultural communities will also be able to share their culinary practices.

The library offers a guided virtual tour of its new kitchen on March 19 at 10 a.m. Other events planned from this date.