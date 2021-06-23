The Raptors will speak fourth overall in the draft

The ordeal may be over. The Pistons won the NBA lottery on Tuesday night. On June 29, they will have the opportunity to draft Cady Cunningham, a guard at Oklahoma State University.

The Houston Rockets will have the second pick, and the Cleveland Cavaliers third.

The Toronto Raptors, who finished seventh on the lottery odds, had a balm on a very tough season.

They were exiled to Tampa due to the Canada-US travel ban, suffered the COVID outbreak and finished 12th in the East.

The Raptors have had a fourth pick in the draft twice in the past. In 1998, they chose Anton Jamison and traded him with the Golden State Warriors in favor of Vince Carter, who was selected immediately thereafter. In 2003, they set their sights on Chris Bosh. Either way, this choice had a huge impact on the future of training.

Cunningham was unanimously ranked number one among the prospects available. He will have played only one season, as will quarterback Evan Moseley of Southern California and goalkeeper Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga. Goalkeeper Galen Green and winger Jonathan Kominga from the G-League development program are also top players.