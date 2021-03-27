The Raptors won four points from the Suns

Faced with one of the best clubs in the West, the Raptors lost a large number of easy baskets, often punished quickly by the opponent’s basket, in a transition period.

Phoenix lost to Orlando on Wednesday after three straight victories.

The team has not suffered two consecutive defeats since the end of January, losing three games in a row.

Fred Vanfleet approached the Raptors at 102-100 with 36 seconds on the clock, using a large shot.

Soon after, Michael Bridges plays a deciding game with an offensive rebound, following a missed shot from Devin Booker.

With two seconds remaining, Booker finalized free throws.

It was relatively quiet, with 16 points. His average for this season is 25.1 per match.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 26 points, four points behind Vanfleet.

SICAM was, however, 0 on 6 on treble shots.

Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood made their debut for their new club, scoring 8 and 2 points.

Trent Fils scored 8.9 points per game in his first full season with the Blazers, in 2019-20.

Since the start of the current season, he has played nine matches with 20 points or more.

Trent turned 22 on January 18. His father played 13 games for the Raptors in 1997-98, over the course of nine seasons in the NBA.

Chris Boucher Montrealer collected five points and three blocks.

The Raptors had only one win in their last 11 games, dropping the record to 18–27.

They will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday – the new Norman Powell team, traded for Trent and Hood on Thursday.

The Trail Blazers themselves capitalized on Powell’s 22 points to win 112-105 over the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday.