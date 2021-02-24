However, contrary to what one might think, the missile would not encounter each of these formations nine times. Instead, he will play 11 against Senators in Belleville, including six in Montreal including the four who have played in the past two weeks at the Bell Center.

For the rest, Al Rocket will play 10 games against the Toronto Marlys, eight games against Moss Manitoba and seven games against Stockton Heat.

Four of the seven matches will be played against Stockton in Calgary as Flames Heat School club has been moved exceptionally for the 2021 season.

Additionally, the Association’s Board of Governors has also approved the temporary transfer of senators to the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa for the current season.

Rocket’s regular season ends on Saturday May 15 when they host the Marlies.

It will be the third in a series of three consecutive matches between the two teams in five days, with the previous two matches showing in Toronto on May 11 and 13.

Joel Bouchard’s men began a four-game streak in Montreal on Monday against Moss with a 3–2 loss in overtime. The other three confrontations will be held on Wednesday evening, Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Al-Rocketah 3-1-1 after the first five games of the season.