George R.R. Martin to produce HBO sci-fi series

George R.R. Martin signs new HBO series – Gecko



The massive success of game of Thrones On the US channel HBO, he seems to have persuaded the author to continue his collaboration with the US channel. George R.R. Martin is already working as executive producer for a new TV series based on the Roger Zelanzi novel. road signs.

George R. R. Martin, however, made no commitment as an author. The serial adaptation will be primarily the work of Kalinda Vasquez, who worked previously the walking Dead And the Star Trek: Discovery.

Curbed agenda

The news will not necessarily be happy for fans game of Thrones Who have been eagerly waiting for the new book to be released for years. George RR Martin has already made the very bad habit of overburdening his schedule. So no new delay will be excluded, especially since George R.R. Martin has already indicated that he will co-produce a new series of Game of Thrones, The House of the Dragon. A few weeks ago, the author said, “If all goes well, I might even be able to handle the script for a few episodes.”

George R.R. Martin wouldn’t be the only veteran in the game of Thrones Participate in the adaptation project road signs. Executive Producer of game of Thrones, Vince Girardis, also joined the project.

time travel

Published in 1979 road signs It has established itself as a science fiction classic. The book tells the story of many heroes who discover a path that allows them to travel back in time to discover certain secrets from the world, change their lives, or modify certain parts of history.

George R. R. Martin was a close friend of the author who passed away in 1995. “Roger was a friend, mentor, and one of the greatest science fiction writers. That is why I am so excited to adapt road signs As for HBO, “the author said in an interview.