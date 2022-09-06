The Royal Canadian Society welcomes seven new UdeM members to its ranks

New and new members will be asked to accept their status during a party Which will be held on November 25.

The names of those who will enter the College of New Scientists and Innovators in Art and Science have also been announced by the RSC. Among them are two professors from UdeM University. Selected within 15 years of receiving their diploma, these people excel in their respective fields and have many accomplishments to their credit, whether intellectual, scientific or artistic, and are elected for a seven-year term.

The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) has published a list of those who will join its ranks in 2022. Five professors from the University of Montreal are included. Members are known for their important contributions to the Canadian scientific or artistic community, and belong to all intellectual disciplines. After being elected by their peers, they will enter one of the three SRC academies, namely the Academy of Arts, Letters and Human Sciences, the Academy of Social Sciences and the Academy of Sciences.

New members list

Canadian Royal Society

Champion owner Emeritus Professor in the Department of Nutrition and the School of Public Health at the University of Montreal. It is particularly concerned with inequalities in nutrition and health between different social and cultural groups within the same society. His research has lifted the veil on nutrition issues and chronic diseases that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

Professor in the Department of Pathology and Cell Biology Catherine Borden Pioneer in the study of RNA processing and its effects on cancer. Studying the clinical significance of the eIF4E protein as a therapeutic target for more than 20 years, I have served as Principal Investigator in the Cell Nucleus Structure and Function Research Unit at the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer at UdeM.

sylvain shamtop Professor Emeritus in the Departments of Pediatrics and Ophthalmology. His research focuses on the pathogenesis of ischemic retinopathy and encephalopathy in children and adults. A recognized researcher, he is the origin of many scientific discoveries, including, in 2005, targeting the molecular mechanisms responsible for retinal vascular degeneration in prematurely born infants.

Professor at the Institute of Religious Studies Diana Dimitrova A scholar in Hinduism and the religions of South Asia. Her research interests include the Sikh and Buddhist traditions as well as the Hindu reform movements of the nineteenth centurye and 20e Centuries. A prolific author, we owe her the book Cultural identity in Indian playswhich discusses the works of seven influential playwrights by examining how they imagined and reinvented Hindu traditions.

Jean-Claude Tardiff He is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Medicine and holds the Canadian Research Chair in Interpersonal and Translational Medicine. An expert in cardiovascular health, he has looked at many aspects of the field, including the prevention of atherosclerosis, the use of colchicine in the treatment, and the prevention of risks of serious complications related to COVID-19. Renowned cardiologist, who is known for studying the basic mechanisms of bacterial function using a broad and multidisciplinary approach.

College of Scholars and New Innovators in Art and Science

Veronique Duber He is a full-time professor at the School of Psychological Education. His areas of interest lie at the crossroads of community psychology, school psychology, and developmental psychology. She has held the Canada Chair for Research on Transition to Adulthood, doing work in this post-adolescent period and is particularly interested in the conditioning of young people according to their level of education and the contextual processes that underlie this adaptation.

Holds a Canadian Research Chair in High Latitude Atmospheric Biosciences, Oliver Sonntag Associate Professor in the Department of Geography. As a member of the Center for Forest Studies, he contemplates, among other things, understanding the changes that occur between the biosphere and the atmosphere in response to global environmental changes. He is currently involved in the first phase of a project aimed at obtaining, using artificial intelligence, an overview of the phenology of plant species and the effects of climate change on ecosystems.