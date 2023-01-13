The Russian politician said that Putin’s time is running out, but the West will not save him alive

A former member of the Russian Parliament has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will die by the end of the year. According to him, Putin is losing his position of power and Russia will soon turn against him. However, he will not see an international court, and his testimony will be extremely dangerous for Putin’s allies.

The time of the Russian head of state is running out. According to former member of the Russian parliament Ilya Ponomarev, who was the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Putin is losing his power. After military setbacks in Ukraine, Russia is beginning to realize that Putin is not invulnerable or superhuman.

Ponomarev believes that the closest circle of allies of the Kremlin and Putin will soon turn against the Russian president. “Putin’s strength lies in his role as an alpha male, indomitable. However, in 2022, this position begins to weaken. Therefore, I insist on my predictions, Putin will not live to see his next birthday,” Ilya Ponomarev described Pro Newsweek.

However, rather than Putin dying, many would like him to be brought before an international court and held accountable for his crimes. Ponomarev revealed, according to the British newspaper, “My great personal wish is to see Putin before the court in The Hague, but I don’t think that will ever come true.” daily Mail.

“His allies will not allow him to stand before an international tribunal, because his testimony may destroy them. That is why he is likely to die,” Ponomarev explained, adding that Russian officials would never hand Putin over to the West. Alive, because they are afraid of what he will reveal.

Russian politician Ilya Ponomarev currently lives in Ukraine and leads the opposition movement. He hopes that “one day Russia will become a democratic country.”

