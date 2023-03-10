The Russians beat Cruz. They made the first film ever shot in space earlier

The Challenge tells the story of a cardiac surgeon, Łena (played by Julija Peresildová), who is sent to work on a space station with a team of doctors. Her patient is an astronaut (played by real-life cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky) who passed out on the space station.

Filmed in Earth orbit, the movie was made in 2021 and will hit theaters next month, making it the first movie in history to have a crew fly to work in space. Pereseldova, film producer and director Klim Shipenko, together with cosmonaut Anton Skaplerov, flew into space in October 2021 and filmed for 12 days.

American actor Tom Cruise had a similar plan in 2020, who, along with producer Doug Liman, also wanted to shoot a movie on board the International Space Station. Elon Musk’s SpaceX was supposed to fly it there. But at the moment there is no new news about the cruise project.