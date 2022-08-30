The sci-fi movie produced by Neil Blomkamp has a great cast

Director Neil Blomkamp will produce a new science fiction movie, ashwhich I found two (very nice) addresses.

after success District 9His first feature film is Neil Blomkamp It was quickly constructed as the new sci-fi miracle, though the Paradise And the chubby Then leave more people in custody. A series of damned projects then paved the way for filmographyabandoned movies like Alien 5 And the Return of Robocop the last demonic Which was supposed to mark his big comeback (except that it’s not).

The horror film, shot in a matter of weeks during the pandemic, unfortunately did not convince beyond its intriguing concept, but its next work could raise the bar for expectations.

Neil Blomkamp will especially turn to video games, but also Back to science fiction with the movie ash Who will be executive producer. The film is directed by director and musician Stephen Ellison, aka Flying Lotus (who specifically directed part of V / H / S / 99). The story will include an astronaut on a mission to a distant planet who wakes up to find that all of her colleagues have been killed. Another astronaut comes to his rescue and the two set out to investigate what happened. But as they advance in their discoveries, Each begins to doubt the other’s credibility.

This thrilling film, which could take the form of a camera on a shuttle or space station, shouldn’t start production in New Zealand until 2023, but it has already found two major titles. As I mentioned wrapTessa Thompson will play the surviving astronaut, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play the one who comes to her aid. After the series WestworldIt will be another SF style produced by Tessa Thompson, which was recently seen on the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

While it is not yet known if the film is destined for a theatrical release, it could mark Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to the big screen for the first time since then. Snowden In 2016. Meanwhile, the actor has dubbed characters and starred in several direct films (Code 7500 – Airplane in distressAnd the Project StrengthAnd the Chicago Seven), but also played in the series Mr. Corman And the super pumping. For her part, Tessa Thompson will first return to theaters the next day Third Creed scheduled for March 1, 2023.