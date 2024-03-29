Friday, March 29, 2024
The secret launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket has been postponed indefinitely

By Maria Gill
Update: The launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket has been postponed indefinitely. according to Tweet from United Launch Alliance (ULA) On Thursday, an ongoing problem with a gaseous nitrogen pipeline forced the team to cancel the mission and choose a new date. The statement stated:

“The team continues to troubleshoot the pipeline and more time is needed to instill confidence in the system. We will continue to work with our customers to confirm the next launch attempt and a new date will be provided upon resolution.”

The launch was previously rescheduled to Friday (March 29) at 1:37 PM EST, due to the issue. Here FFull statement Issued by United Launch Alliance:

“The launch of the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy vehicle carrying the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-70 mission has been canceled due to a problem with the gaseous nitrogen pipeline that provides air pressure to the launch vehicle systems. The team has begun operations to secure the vehicle. The launch is now scheduled for Friday March 29 at 1:37 PM EST.”
United Launch Alliance's (ULA) last Delta rocket is scheduled to launch tomorrow (March 29) at 1:37pm ET (5:37pm GMT) on a secret mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) – and you can watch it live here .

The launch ends 64 years of the Delta rocket fleet, which was designed to lift large payloads into space. The Delta IV Heavy rocket, the 16th of its type to launch since 2004, will carry a secret cargo when it lifts off for the final time from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

