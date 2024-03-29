The secret launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket has been postponed indefinitely

Update: The launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket has been postponed indefinitely. according to Tweet from United Launch Alliance (ULA) On Thursday, an ongoing problem with a gaseous nitrogen pipeline forced the team to cancel the mission and choose a new date. The statement stated:

“The team continues to troubleshoot the pipeline and more time is needed to instill confidence in the system. We will continue to work with our customers to confirm the next launch attempt and a new date will be provided upon resolution.”



The launch was previously rescheduled to Friday (March 29) at 1:37 PM EST, due to the issue. Here FFull statement Issued by United Launch Alliance:

“The launch of the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy vehicle carrying the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-70 mission has been canceled due to a problem with the gaseous nitrogen pipeline that provides air pressure to the launch vehicle systems. The team has begun operations to secure the vehicle. The launch is now scheduled for Friday March 29 at 1:37 PM EST.”

United Launch Alliance's (ULA) last Delta rocket is scheduled to launch tomorrow (March 29) at 1:37pm ET (5:37pm GMT) on a secret mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) – and you can watch it live here .

The launch ends 64 years of the Delta rocket fleet, which was designed to lift large payloads into space. The Delta IV Heavy rocket, the 16th of its type to launch since 2004, will carry a secret cargo when it lifts off for the final time from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

ULA has not revealed the nature of the payload being launched into space, but it likely consists of an advanced satellite, according to our sister site Live Science. Space.com website . The NRO is an agency of the US Department of Defense charged with designing and operating surveillance satellites, and it rarely announces the nature and purpose of its reconnaissance systems to the public.

All we know about the current mission is its name, NROL-70, and when it is scheduled to launch, which you can find out Watch the live broadcast on the ULA webcast embedded below.

“The NROL-70 mission will strengthen the NRO's ability to provide a wide-range of timely intelligence information to national decision makers, warfighters, and intelligence analysts to protect the nation's vital interests and support humanitarian efforts worldwide,” representatives of the ULA wrote in to Mission statement .

It is uncertain whether the Delta rocket will actually lift off at the newly announced time, as ground winds and cumulus clouds have created unfavorable conditions, already leading to delays. The 45th Weather Squadron expects a 30% chance of weather settling enough for a launch on Thursday, and a 60% chance of favorable conditions on Friday (March 29), according to Space flight now .

The National Reconnaissance Office, an agency of the US Department of Defense, uses the Delta IV Heavy rocket to carry out its secret NROL-70 mission. (Image credit: United Launch Alliance)

Ground winds are particularly concerning, as there is a risk of the rocket hitting the launch tower, ULA President and CEO Torey Bruno said during a news conference.

“It depends on the angle of the wind,” Bruno said. “We can launch within a very narrow moment of time. So, if the winds die down, even if just for a few minutes… we will launch within that window.”