Study confirms that unvaccinated people raise infection rates

A study published in the Canadian Medical Journal Association shows that people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 contribute disproportionately to the risk of infection among vaccinated people.

The authors of the modeling study, published Monday, emphasized that vaccination has consequences for society as a whole, not just an individual choice.

It is a mathematical model. When unvaccinated people are in contact with vaccinated people, the infection rate is higher, and therefore, this indicates that contact with unvaccinated people, for vaccinated people, presents a certain risk,” explains pharmacist Diane Lamarie in her section on Mario Dumont’s presentation.

“Conversely, when unvaccinated people are with vaccinated people, the vaccinated people play a buffer role in the risk of infection,” Ms Lamarie identifies.

Therefore, study researchers support strong public policies aimed at improving vaccine uptake and limiting access to public places for unvaccinated people.

To reach these conclusions, the researchers simulated different scenarios where proportions of unvaccinated and unvaccinated people interacted. The researchers took into account that people with similar ideas about the vaccine saw each other more often.

The study’s lead author, David Fisman, said the status of vaccination and how these groups mixed had important effects on the progression of the epidemic.

Dr. Fisman, who co-authored the study with doctoral student Afia Amwako and infectious disease epidemiologist and mathematics designer Ashley Tweety, said.

As the groups became more separated, the amount of contamination decreased in the vaccinated group, but increased in the unvaccinated group due to the loss of the vaccine that protects them.

Unvaccinated people will increase the risk of disease in vaccinated people. “It gets more and more when groups are removed without completely separating them,” the researchers identified.

