The sequel to A Guy, A Girl, 25 years later

We will find the two characters, played by Jay A. Lepage and Sylvie Leonard, when their children are adults and the couple is bored in their huge suburban home. Jay and Sylvie will decide to sell him to return to settle in Montreal, which will prompt them to re-learn how to live together, as they were in the beginning, and to tame the mores of a new generation.

The series will also reconnect with the characters of their entourage at the time, the roles played by Martin Petty, Elise Gilbolt, Pierre Lebeau, Mahy Payment, Danielle Brier, Louise Richer and Genevieve Brouillette.

Despite the apparent public interest in the show’s return, Guy A. Lepage and Sylvie Leonard resume the adventureboy girl only if you have something new to say . Now in their 60s, the actor and actress think they’ve found their path: What do they do with the time they have left?

The approach of retirement and the departure of sons from the family nest leads to many existential questions about the relationship to material goods, spirituality, or even a climate emergency, according to the duo.

These are all very inspiring topics, and we can counteract them with the reactions of our children, who teach us a lesson Jay A. explains. Lapage with a smirk.

Looking for a man and a selfie

Tough, finding Jay and Sylvie characters after a hiatus of nearly 20 years? Not at all, according to Guy A. LePage and Sylvie Leonard in the same voice. It really came back on its own Says the actor and actress at a press conference.

The two heroes, just like the actor and actress who freely inspired his creativity, retain their good and inferior character traits, including bickering. However, the couple is quieter than before – they both know each other banged with each other through thick and thin, suggests Jay A.

Jay A. Lepage and Sylvie Leonard in a scene from the series “Man, Girl”, September 23, 2000. Photo: Avanti Cinema Video

The series’ aesthetic will also return, with long shots and main characters on screen and supporting characters off screen. However, the narrative framework will be more fluid, extending beyond the few minute sketches the audience is accustomed to.

At the moment, only four 30-minute episodes are planned. It will premiere online on ICI Tou.tv Extra in 2023, before broadcasting on ICI Télé. An official release date has not been announced at this time.

The series is written by Jay A. It was produced by Melanie Campo, wife of G.A. Lepage and co-producer of the youth series baby girl.

boy girl It aired from 1997 to 2003, and is still shown as a revival to this day. The multi-award winning series has won a total of 24 Gemini and 6 Felix. It has also been adapted in 31 countries, becoming the world’s most popular written format.