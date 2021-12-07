The best scenarios of the twenty-first century | American screenwriters reveal their list

(Los Angeles) The screenwriters decided: Get out Is the best scenario of 21NS century, at least for now.

Members of the Writers Guild of America voted this 2017 thriller directed by Jordan Peele as the best screenplay of the past 21 years, heading up a cast of 101 works in total.

Eternal sunshine for a clean mind, with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, took second place on the podium, ahead of social network, which traces the creation of Facebook, and the South Korean film noir parasiteOscar winner 2020.

The dream book collection includes genres as diverse as animated films (The Incredibles), burglary movies such as eleventh ocean, documentary parodies Borate It combines anticipation and dreaming its origins De Christopher Nolan.

“The concept of ‘writing for the big screen’ is going through an existential crisis,” the Screenwriters Union asserts on its website.

David Lee’s photo, rendered by focus features Eternal sunshine for a clean mindJim Carrey and Kate Winslet finished second on the podium.

“The studio system has given way to flow Where everything, whatever its source, is vying for attention. The democratization of content has also changed a large number of rules,” the post on the site continues.

“The depth of character, once strictly reserved for drama or themed films, is not out of place in a superhero movie or in a movie featuring a misbehaving bridesmaid.”

“Previously well-identified genres, such as science fiction, horror, comedy, or drama, intersect freely, sometimes within a single scenario,” the site continues.

This new set of screenwriters comes on the heels of the previous award list, produced fifteen years ago, that featured the legendary White House, with Humphrey Bogart, as the greatest screenplay of all time, followed by the godfather.