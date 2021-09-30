The six symptoms of PCOS

A very common hormonal disease among women of childbearing age, PCOS affects one in ten women and causes many disorders. Unfortunately, this gynecological disorder has a delay in diagnosis, as well as specific treatment. But how do you know if you have it? An update on the symptoms of this feminine syndrome.

Understand the symptoms of PCOS





As the name suggests, PCOS affects the way a woman’s ovaries work. The latter contains a large number of harmless follicles, the size of which can reach 8 mm. These follicles contain underdeveloped sacs in which eggs develop. However, in PCOS, these sacs are often unable to release an egg and therefore ovulation does not occur.

As mentioned earlier, this syndrome affects about one in ten women, but it is still difficult to determine the exact number of them, since some of them do not have symptoms. So how exactly does PCOS appear?

Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome usually begin in the late teens or early twenties. They include the following indicators:

Irregular periods or complete absence of a period.

Difficulty getting pregnant due to irregular or absent ovulation.

Excessive hairiness usually on the face, chest, back or buttocks.

overweight.

Thinning and hair loss.

Oily or acne-prone skin.

PCOS is also associated with an increased risk of health problems later in life such as type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol.

What causes PCOS?

The exact cause of the development of PCOS is still unknown at this stage, but a genetic tendency is often noted. This in particular is linked to hormonal imbalances, particularly elevated levels of insulin, the hormone that regulates the level of sugar in the body.

A study published in the journal cell metabolism Demonstrate the role of epigenetics in Transmission of PCOS from mother to daughter.

What should be done to relieve PCOS?

There is currently no cure for PCOS, but the symptoms listed above can be treated. If you suspect you have it, it is best to consult your GP or gynecologist.

Some scientific research has linked food to improving the lives of affected women. For example, a study revealed a file Beneficial Effects of the Keto Diet on PCOSWhile another revealed it Eat more soy It can improve the quality of life of affected women.

Source :

National Health Service Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome”.

