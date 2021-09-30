“I see no point in comparing us.” – Yanni Gorde

Yanni Gourde has turned the page on his incredible journey with Lightning and is now ready to give his all for the Kraken.

Quebecers agreed to tell how he faced his departure from Tampa Bay during an interview with Jean Charles Lagoy on Wednesday.

“Julian Presboa called me. Honestly, the call was too short. There’s not much to say when you find out you’re not protected. I asked him if there was a chance to claim me and he replied, ‘I, Alex Keelorn and Ondrej Balat are on the same level. He didn’t know where to go'” .

If former Victoriaville Tigress doesn’t think he was Seattle’s pick, he feels very happy to join this new team.

“I was very surprised by the recruitment. I thought it would be Alex Keloren or Ondrej Balat because they are both excellent players. I am very lucky to have been selected. It really is a great opportunity in a great organization. I only have good words and can’t wait to get started.”

Gourde also doesn’t mind the comparisons between the Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I see no point in comparing ourselves to the Golden Knights. It’s too early GMs did things differently in a Vegas year. They’ve been more conservative. The two stretches are completely different. It’s not worth putting pressure on us with that. We’ll focus on winning games and trying to make the playoffs.”

A person who had shoulder surgery in the summer says that his injury is recovering well. Even if he will miss the start of the season, he wants to remain in the entourage of the Kraken.

“It’s going really well, and my doctor is very satisfied with the progress. It sure is a shame not to be able to help the team. However, I will do everything I can to help and participate as much as possible in the team.”

Watch the interview in the video above.