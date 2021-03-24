The sixth successive victory of the Laval missile

(Calgary) Jesse Yellowonen, who had a three-point night including a brace, was the principal architect of Laval Rocket’s 4-2 win over Stockton Heat Tuesday night at Sadldom, Calgary.

Suddenly, Joel Bouchard’s men deserved their sixth successive victory, sweeping the titles in their four-game streak in Alberta.

During these four matches, Laval scored 16 goals and provided only nine.

“They are a good hockey team, some games have been very competitive. They’re hard-working and they’ve got talent,” Rockett coach Joel Bouchard said of Hit.

Above all, the missile (12-4-1) took the opportunity to settle comfortably in the top of the Canadian division with an efficiency ratio of .735, compared to .567 for the Hit (8-6-1), which ranks second.

“Men have a certain chemistry right now. We have a way of doing. I think men are comfortable. Bouchard commented on the success of his forces.”

Otto Leskinen and Jake Luchini scored the other goals for the rocket, which fired 34 shots at goalkeeper Louis Doming. Jordan Weil got assists.

Byron Friese and Justin Kirkland outmaneuvered Cayden Primo, who made 24 saves.

Leskinen opened the scoring at 6:25 p.m. in the first half with a strong match with help from Lilonin and Will.

Ylonen scored his first two goals at 10:47 from midway and Luchini had his first goal of the season at 6:20 from the opener.

Froyesi defeated Primo after 30 seconds, but Yelonen put the missile back in the lead with three goals, in a strong game, in the second minute of the third game.

On Thursday, Al Rocket will start another four-game winning streak against the same opponent. This time it will be Moss Manitoba (7-7-2).