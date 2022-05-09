“Toxic Climate” in Boxing Canada | Resignation of high-performance director Daniel Tribanier

(Montreal) Canadian Boxing’s high performance director Danielle Tribunier tendered his resignation on Sunday.

The sports organization said in a statement that its board of directors had accepted Tribunier’s resignation and that it was effective immediately.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) launched a review of Trépanier and Boxing Canada’s work earlier this week amid allegations of a toxic culture within the confederation.

The decision came after an open letter to Sport Canada was published by dozens of athletes. This letter called for an independent investigation as well as the resignation of Tribunier.

Boxing Canada says it will begin discussions with regional sports organizations in the coming weeks to form a search committee that will guide the hiring process for a new high-performing manager.

Boxing Canada’s board of directors also held emergency meetings over the weekend to discuss ways to improve transparency and governance in the organization.

The Board reiterated its commitment to the High Performance Advisory Group, which includes regional representatives and coaches from across Canada, to ensure transparency in high performance decisions, including team selection.

He also insisted on revitalizing the Inter-Provincial/Territory Commission, in order to ensure adequate communication and transparency between Boxing Canada and regional sports organizations.

Mandatory sports safety training for all coaches and staff participating in the high-performance program was also discussed.

The board also wants to separate the role of a high-performing manager and coaching responsibilities as well as create a national committee of experts to select the 2022-23 national team.

Boxing Canada said it has been in close contact with Own the Podium and Sport Canada to support ongoing reviews and operations, which are in line with a commitment to be more proactive in its communications and work with athletes, coaches and other stakeholders to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all.